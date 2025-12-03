Ondo South APC Leaders Back Aiyedatiwa To Lead Tinubu’s Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders from Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State have unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 election.

The leaders included commissioners from the six Local Governments that comprised the senatorial district, members of the state House of Assembly, party chairmen, local government chairmen, Special Advisers, and senatorial leaders of the party in the zone.

In the resolution read by the Senatorial Chairman, Prof. Simidele Odimayo stated that the stakeholders’ meeting was necessary to drum up support for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to pass a vote of confidence on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the leader of the party in the state.

Odimayo said the stakeholders’ meeting afforded the commissioners from the zone the opportunity to inform party members about the achievements of Aiyedatiwa in their respective ministries.

Other speakers, including Hon Jide Akinfe, Chairman of Irele Local Government, and Taiwo Adegoroye of Odigbo Council area, said the leadership of the party is ready to work for the victory of the APC in the 2027 elections, just as they did in the November 16 governorship election of Governor Aiyedatiwa. However, they said they were united under the leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa to deliver massive votes for Tinubu.

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Strategic Communications, Hon Allen Sowore, said the constitution of the APC is clear on who is the leader of the party in the state, saying there cannot be two leaders of the party at the same time.

In the resolution endorsing the President at a congress organised by APC at Government Field in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, the political leaders stated that they were impressed by the performance of President Tinubu within the two years he took over the governance of the country.

They alluded to some of the ongoing federal projects in the state, including the expansion of Ore/Ondo/Akure Road, the Lagos/Calabar Coastal Highway, which crossed Ondo State, the Akure/Ado-Ekiti Road dualization, establishment of the Federal Teaching Hospital in Akure, among others, as part of the reasons for endorsing the second term bid of the President.

In his remarks, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is also from the zone, reeled out some of the projects being embarked upon by his administration across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Ololade Gbegudu, stated that his administration has not deviated from the mandate to build, uplift, and secure a brighter future for every son and daughter of the Sunshine State.

Listing the projects of his administration, Governor Aiyedatiwa itemised “Construction of concrete walkways across riverine communities in the Southern Senatorial District, safe passage during high tides, and ensuring improved community connectivity.”

According to him, “Ongoing establishment of the Deepsea Port in Ilaje, a transformative project set to position Ondo State as a maritime and commercial powerhouse. Re-establishment of the School of Nursing in the Southern Senatorial District, reviving a critical training institution previously phased out.

“Massive revitalisation of 102 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State. Launch of a statewide Hepatitis B screening, treatment, and eradication campaign, beginning with the Southern Senatorial District.

Comprehensive upgrades in Akure, Ikare, Ore, and Okitipupa, a proposed 100-bed hospital in Igbokoda, and a proposed 50-bed hospital in Irele. Successful onboarding of Ondo State Emergency Medical Services into the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

“Planned revitalisation of the Ore Emergency Base Station for enhanced emergency response and life-saving operations. Provision of brand-new official vehicles (SUVs) to our revered Obas across the State, ensuring ease in carrying out their cultural and administrative duties. The Southern Senatorial District fully benefited from this gesture.

“Enhanced security operations across the State, through the provision of vehicles and other logistical support to our security agencies, ensuring peace, stability, and community safety. Ongoing construction of Akure-Imafon Road. Urbanisation of the State Capital, Akure, with road infrastructure and modern traffic control gadgets.”

The governor assured the people of the state that “Our development blueprint, Our Ease continues to guide us toward sustainable growth, inclusive prosperity, ty and an improved quality of life for every household.”

His words, “We will keep working tirelessly, sincerely, and boldly for the good of the people.Thank you for your unwavering support. Together, let us keep moving Ondo State forward.”

The APC leaders called on President Tinubu to ensure that Governor Aiyedatiwa leads his reelection campaign in Ondo State in 2027 because he is the leader of the party in the state.

The leaders noted that the constitution of the party states that the leader of the party in the state shall be the Executive Governor of the state.

According to them, “We want President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make it a matter of compulsion that Governor Aiyedatiwa leads his campaign in Ondo State in the 2027 general elections.

“Mr The President should ensure that our Governor, Hon. Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, leads his campaign in our state in the 2027 Presidential Election. According to the constitution of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the state governor is the leader of the party in the state.

“So, we cannot afford to have two leaders in our state, as the governor is the leader of the party. This is what we want in our state during the 2027 general elections.”