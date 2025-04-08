Ondo Socialite, Adeleye Killed In Hotel

Share

A popular socialite and Chief Executive Officer of Klass Five Hotel, Adesoji Johnson Adeleye, was murdered in the early hours of Tuesday in his hotel located in the Arakale area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Sources revealed that Adeleye had spent the night in one of the rooms in his hotel but was later found stabbed multiple times by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

According to a source, the attackers gained access to his room and carried out the attack, unnoticed by others within the hotel premises.

One of Adeleye’s close associates said they had hung out together on Monday night and planned to meet again on Tuesday. He described the late hotelier as a long-time friend.

Upon being notified of the incident, detectives from the Ondo State Police Command visited the scene.

The victim’s body was subsequently taken to the morgue at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Akure.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Olayinka Alayande, said investigations were ongoing.

“We have sent a team of detectives to the scene, and we are on the trail of the perpetrators. As soon as we apprehend them, they will be brought to justice,” he said.

He added that the case had been transferred to the state police headquarters for discreet investigation, with a firm commitment to uncover those behind the killing.

