Ondo: Six Arrested, 14 Rescued As Police Crack Down On Human Traffickers

Six suspects have been arrested with 14 victims rescued by the Ondo State Police Command in two separate cases of transnational human trafficking and illegal immigration.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh.

Recently, there have been reports of kidnapping, ritual killings, and other social vices in Akure, many of which often go unreported.

The first case according the police was reported on January 22, 2026, when a Togolese national, Meale Yaoili, approached the Yaba Police Station in Ondo City.

Yaoili while explaining his ordeal alleged that he was lured from Togo to Nigeria under the false pretense of securing employment in Canada by one Tchodia Potolaw Fidel, who is currently at large.

Yaoili further explained to the police that upon arriving in Nigeria in 2019, his personal belongings were confiscated and he was held hostage after paying 800,000 CFA francs.

The operatives, acting on his complaints arrested six suspects who were identified as Cleude Grao, Samuel Dsiwa, Michael Amissa, Olayiwola Kazeem, Akinubi Adebayo, and Oluwole Vincent, the landlord of the premises where the victims were housed.

Also, the release of three victims was recorded during the operation.

On January 23, 2026, in a separate incident, Chief Ojomu of Oba-Ile reported a case initially suspected to be banditry at the Oba-Ile Divisional Police Headquarters.

However, further investigation, revealed that the suspects who were led by Umaru Baba and 11 others were illegal immigrants from the Republic of Chad.

According to the police, the principal suspect allegedly posed as a representative of a company involved in online product marketing, recruiting the victims as commission-based marketers.

However, following thorough investigations, it was disclosed that the victims were conveyed into Nigeria through the Cameroonian border under suspicious circumstances.

According to DSP Jimoh , the owner of the building where the victims were lodged, a female resident of Ibadan, is currently being traced for questioning for abetting criminal activities.

Also, he confirmed that all suspects have made useful statements as part of ongoing investigations to apprehend fleeing accomplices.

He also said the rescued victims would be handed over to their respective embassies for diplomatic intervention and repatriation.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.