Ondo Senator Appoints 100 PAs, Awards N300k To Each Constituent

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has announced the appointment of 100 aides to help him in legislative duties.

The lawmaker made the announcement in a post via his X page, (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday where he revealed that the concerned persons were appointed as Personal Assistants on community development.

He added that the appointment is a reflection of his dedication to excellent representation and each of the constituents would receive N300,000 as empowerment to carry out some projects.

He said, “As I mark 100 days in office today, I am pleased to announce the appointment of the following as my assistants in carrying out my Legislative duties.

“The 100 constituents will receive a bank draft of N300,000 each as empowerment and we will also be flagging off-road rehabilitation, maintenance and construction in our Senatorial district.

“These appointments are a reflection of my dedication to delivering excellent representation, attending to constituents’ needs, and supporting the legislative goals that have a positive influence on our people’s lives.”

See the full list of appointees below.