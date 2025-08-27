Ondo Secures U.S. Support For Investment Drive

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has announced a major boost for the state’s investment drive following a high-level meeting with officials of the United States Embassy in Abuja.

The engagement focused on attracting American investors to key sectors of the state’s economy, with U.S. officials assuring that Ondo is now listed among recommended destinations for investment opportunities.

During the meeting, the governor showcased strategic projects aimed at positioning Ondo State as a leading hub for trade and industrial development in Nigeria.

These include the Ondo Deep Sea Port, a Petrochemical Hub, a Refinery Project, and extensive Agribusiness ventures within the state’s Free Trade Zone.

He explained that the Deep Sea Port initiative would help ease congestion in Lagos ports, enhance export capacity, and create a robust economic base for the state.

The discussions also highlighted Ondo’s rich mineral deposits, globally renowned cocoa production, and an improved business environment.

The U.S. delegation expressed strong interest in exploring these opportunities and commended the state’s security architecture, particularly the role of the Amotekun Corps in ensuring a safer environment for investment.

Aiyedatiwa described the meeting as “timely and fruitful,” emphasizing that it laid a solid foundation for stronger U.S.–Ondo partnerships in trade, agriculture, and industrial development.