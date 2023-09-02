Ondo Road Crash Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command has said the accident that occurred on Friday night at the Olokuta section of the Akure-Ondo road claimed the lives of two individuals and injured five others.

Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, the FRSC’s Sector Commander for the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria over the phone on Saturday, September 2.

The incident included six adult males and one adult female, according to SonAllah, who added that it happened at around 5:48 p.m.

The Honda Accord sedan and one commercial vehicle were both involved in the collision, which the sector commander blamed on speeding.

READ ALSO:

“On Friday at around 5:48 p.m., a Nissan Primera commercial vehicle with the licence plate FGB-96XA and a Honda Accord sedan with the licence plate MUS-834 AL were involved in a collision at the Olokuta Correctional Centre along the Akure-Ondo road.

“Two male adults died on the spot, while four male adults and one female adult were injured.

“The deceased has been deposited at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital morgue in Akure, while the vehicles have been handed over to the police,” he said.

SonAllah warned drivers to always obey traffic laws and regulations, stating that anyone caught breaking them will be detained and charged.