Ondo residents groan under burden of kidnappings

Kidnapping has once again reared its ugly head in Ondo State, becoming a major source of concern for residents and security agencies alike. Babatope Okeowo reports that the increasing cases of abductions paint a grim picture, with criminals operating with apparent impunity, instilling fear among residents of the state.

Despite efforts by law enforcement, the past few days in Ondo State have witnessed a disturbing surge in kidnapping incidents. Victims are snatched from highways, farms, and even within their communities, while the perpetrators continue to evade capture. The question on many lips is: how long will this reign of terror continue?

Governor Raises Alarm

Earlier in the year, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State raised the alarm over the influx of some men suspected to be bandits and terrorists fleeing the Northern zones of the country into the South West geo-political zone. The governor said the suspected gunmen were those who fled the North to avoid being caught by the military operations in the zone. It was reported that the operatives of the Department of States Security (DSS) arrested some men suspected to be members of the deadly Boko Haram and the Islamic State’s West Africa Province at a location in Ilesa, Osun State, where they were undergoing training on how to prepare explosive and bombs.

Incidents

A few weeks ago, an 18-seater commercial bus was ambushed by kidnappers along the Owo-Akoko Expressway while en route to Akure. The armed assailants forced the passengers into the bush, subjecting them to harrowing experiences. Although some of the victims were later rescued by operatives of the Amotekun Corps, their freedom came at a price, ransom payments running into millions of naira.

Recently, three students of the Federal College of Agriculture, Oba Ile, were seized in broad daylight, barely a stone’s throw from Akure Airport. In yet another incident, a farmer and a labourer were kidnapped in the same area while returning from their farm. In January, no fewer than five people who were working in their farms were shot dead by the bandits parading as herdsmen at Ajegunle-Powerline community in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state. A few days after, about seven travelers were abducted along Benin-Owo-Akure expressway.

Another case was that of a 75-year-old female victim who was abducted in Ifira Akoko, Akoko Northeast Local Government. The septuagenarian narrated how she was ruthlessly raped by the bandits before the arrival of the team of the Amotekun, which later rescued her and others in the captivity. Her words “I was on my way back from the farm that fateful sunny day after work, when I saw three men approaching me. As soon as they saw me, they grabbed my hands and dragged me into the bush. The next thing I knew was one of them forcefully removing my clothes and penetrating me. I don’t know how I ended up with Amotekun because I was confused. All I knew was that they came to rescue me after hearing my screaming.”

Similarly, some people travelling from Akwa Ibom State to the South West were kidnapped by bandits. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said “The incident happened on January 31 at about some minutes to 12 midnight. The travellers were coming from Akwa Ibom State in a commercial bus. Our men are already making efforts to rescue the victims from the kidnappers and arrest the perpetrators.”

Panic Mode

The activities of kidnappers in Oba-Ile a stone throw to Akure, the Ondo State capital, have led to panic mode among residents of the state capital. If Oba Ile could be facing security challenges, it means the state capital is also not safe from bandits’ attacks. Many civil servants and other people who work in Akure but residing in Oba Ile have raised the alarm over their safety. The proximity of the farm where the latest crimes were committed to the airport is a thing of concern. Some residents of the state have expressed fear over the ugly development. They urged the government and the security agencies not to joke with the security of lives and properties of the state. A resident of Oba Ile community, Chief Olu Fagoroyo said there was the need for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to act fast to checkmate the upsurge of insecurity in the state, saying there was already panic in the towns and villages of the state. His words “I must tell you, we are living in fear in this community, because people had been kidnapped around us here and up till now they had not been rescued, it is unfortunate. Our governor needs to do something to prevent these bandits from entering into the community. If care is not taken, we don’t know what they will do tomorrow. Our governor needs to act fast, it has been long this happened here, we don’t want to be experiencing it again.”

Another resident, Mrs Olayemi Egbeola, who once escaped from being kidnapped along Benin-Owo-Akure Expressway appealed to the governor, Amotekun and other security agencies in the state to be more proactive in the protection of lives of the people. She said, “My own take is to appeal to the governor and other stakeholders in this security matter, they should not allow these bandits to stay in Ondo State. I was almost a victim, it is by the grace of God that I escaped in 2019 when I was traveling along Benin-Owo-Akure Road. I don’t pray that such should happen to anyone. We are begging Mr Governor to act fast.”

Limitations

Findings by Saturday Telegraph showed that there is no single security outfit in Ondo State with any functional tracking device to trace kidnappers or their victims. This severe technological deficiency significantly hampers the ability of security agencies to conduct swift and precise investigations. Without tracking capabilities, security forces are left to rely on outdated and often ineffective methods, giving criminals the upper hand.

Intelligence sources indicated that the state’s security agencies lack surveillance drones-an indispensable tool in modern crime-fighting. The deployment of advanced drones capable of real-time monitoring could serve as a game-changer in tracking kidnappers’ hideouts and movement patterns. These aerial assets can provide high-resolution imagery, facilitate long-range surveillance, and remain airborne for extended periods, offering invaluable support to ground forces.

Governors, Security’s Moves

Worried by the influx of the people suspected to be terrorists into the South West geo-political zone, the six governors of the zone met and strategised on how the region would be safe from terrorists attacks. Apart from this, the commanders of the South West Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun also met to strategise and man the hinterland, borders and the forests in the region to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people of the zone.

The State Security Network Agency codename Amotekun on its own arrested no fewer than 114 people found wandering in forests across the state. The corps said the suspects were found in the forests without any definite purpose of being there. The state Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adele ye, said the suspects were conveyed in two trucks and allegedly dispersed in the forests. Adeleye said, “In the last few weeks, we have been engaged in running battles with strangers infiltrating our forests in Ondo State. The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has directed that all individuals without legitimate business in the deep forests of the state should be evacuated and sent back. Upon profiling them, it was discovered that all but three had no knowledge of where they were being taken. They had no idea. Their masters simply sent them into the forest to await further directives. The governor has therefore ordered their immediate return. Yes, there is freedom of movement in Nigeria, but it must be purposeful. Over 100 young men, without any clear purpose or destination, were intercepted at various points. What would they become if left unchecked? Criminals! We have been battling kidnappers and armed robbers across the state, and we are resolute in ridding Ondo of such elements. If you have no legitimate reason to be in our forests, what exactly are you doing there?

Also, Adeleye said the corps had been up and doing in ensuring that the state was safe. According to him, the Amotekun Rangers were still in the forests across the state flushing out any stranger that might want to be a security threat to the state. His words, “Our people should not panic. We are not relenting, as a matter of fact, in the recent time, there has been a significant influx of strangers into our state, particularly at our borders. Trailers have been arriving and dropping off individuals who are unfamiliar with the terrain. They simply penetrate the bush, leading to an increase in criminal activities around our border towns and cities. To address this issue, our corps has also entered the forests to drive out these individuals. The Governor of Ondo State has directed us to ensure that all miscreants and those with no legitimate business in the forest are removed. We have commenced a clearance operation to achieve this goal. Furthermore, Mr Governor has instructed Amotekun to work with the Amotekun Rangers to flush out these individuals from our forests. Over the past three weeks, we had rescued three sets of victims who were kidnapped on the highways. Just two days ago, we rescued the last five victims of an 18-passenger vehicle and reunited them with their families after providing medical treatment. Our efforts have been successful in rescuing victims and ensuring their safe return to society. The Ondo State Security Network Agency will continue to work diligently to maintain the safety and security of our state. We just want to appeal to our people to be supplying us useful information that can help us get these criminals”

Solution

The recent spate of kidnappings highlights an urgent need for security agencies to intensify their operations and work collaboratively to dismantle these criminal networks. The current security framework appears overstretched and ill-equipped to confront the evolving tactics of kidnappers. To effectively tackle this menace, security agencies must be empowered with modern technology and sophisticated intelligence-gathering tools. Unfortunately, investigations reveal that security operatives in the state lack essential gadgets needed to combat these crimes. Beyond security agencies, the Ondo State Government must take proactive steps to address the worsening security situation. One crucial approach would be the establishment of a Security Trust Fund—a structured financial framework aimed at equipping law enforcement agencies with the resources needed to fight crime effectively. Such a fund, if well-managed, could ensure steady investments in modern security equipment, recruitment of additional personnel, and provision of welfare packages to boost morale within the forces. A collaborative effort involving private organisations, as currently practised in Lagos State, could further strengthen this initiative.

Security, as often said, is everyone’s business. While the government and law enforcement agencies play critical roles in safeguarding lives and properties, residents also have a duty to be vigilant and proactive in crime prevention. Community-driven security initiatives, such as local vigilante groups working in synergy with law enforcement, could help curb the activities of criminals. Furthermore, security agencies must cultivate public trust by ensuring that intelligence provided by residents is treated with the highest level of confidentiality. Many people refrain from sharing crucial information due to fear of exposure or retaliation.

If the police and other agencies can guarantee the safety of informants, more citizens would be willing to report suspicious activities, ultimately leading to more arrests and fewer crimes. A well-equipped security system, combined with a collaborative approach between government, law enforcement, and the public, is essential to reversing this ugly trend.

