Ondo Rejects Alleged Dissolution Of State Executive Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, has dismissed the claims that its State Executive Committee(SEC) had been dissolved, describing the purported directive as misleading and lacking constitutional backing. The Chairman of the party, Hon Dupe Aisida, said the leadership of the party in the state remained intact and fully operational, insisting that no official communication had been received from the national leadership to warrant such action.

Speaking during a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Akure, the state capital, Aisida explained that the attention of the party was drawn to a press statement circulating on social media, claiming that a National Caretaker Working Committee had dissolved the Ondo State Executive Committee.

According to him, the development came as a surprise to the state leadership, which had conducted all its congresses in line with the party’s constitution. His words: “Yesterday evening, a letter was circulating on the internet and social media reportedly written by someone claiming to be the National Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of our party, stating that the state executive committee of the PDP in Ondo State had been dissolved.

Of course, it came as a surprise to us.” He stressed that the state leadership emerged through duly conducted congresses monitored by relevant authorities, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the police, and the Department of State Services.

According to him, the ward congress of the party was held on September 13, 2025, across the 203 wards in the state, with security agencies and election observers present to monitor the process. He added that all the observers submitted reports confirming that the exercise complied with the party’s guidelines.

Aisida said: “The ward congress was conducted in all the 203 wards in Ondo State. INEC was there. The police sent their representatives; the DSS and other stakeholders were present, and they wrote their reports confirming that everything was done according to the guidelines.”

Aisida explained that the local government congresses were conducted on September 17, 2025, across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state under similar supervision. Flanked by members of the state executive committee and some national leaders of the party, Aisida said: “We had our local government congresses in all the 18 councils. Again, INEC, the DSS, the police and other agencies monitored the process, and they all confirmed that the congresses were conducted successfully.”

The PDP chairman noted that the state congress eventually took place on September 27, 2025, in Akure and was also described as peaceful and seamless, adding that no petitions were filed against the outcome at any level. His words: “As a matter of fact, appeal committees were set up for the ward, local government and state congresses, but not a single petition was received.

Everything was seamless and transparent.” Following the congresses, he explained that the newly elected executives were sworn in and immediately commenced party activities aimed at strengthening the opposition in the state. Aisida said: “We hit the ground running because we believed we have a lot of work to do in order to play our role as a vibrant opposition party.”

While acknowledging that internal disagreements sometimes occur in political organisations, he insisted that such challenges were not insurmountable and were already being addressed within the party.

Aisida, however, criticised what he described as attempts by some individuals to destabilise the party through unconstitutional actions. According to him: “We are democrats. We believe in the tenets and values of democracy. But when some people attempt to carry out what I call a political coup to achieve their aims, then we must pause and ask where we are heading as a nation.”