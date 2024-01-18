Ondo Redemption Front Chides Aiyedatiwa For Delay In Dep Gov Appointment

The Ondo Redemption Front has expressed deep concern and disappointment on the prolonged delay in appointing a Deputy Governor by the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa after 21 days into his tenure as the Executive Governor of Ondo State.

The group said the absence of a deputy governor in the State is not only viewed as a dereliction of duty but also considered a direct violation of the constitution of the country, saying the constitution explicitly mandates the presence of both a governor and a deputy governor for each state in the federation to ensure the smooth functioning of the government.

This is contained in a statement made available to the press by the Chairman of the group, Mr Ayodeji Ologun, on Thursday, in Akure.

Mr Ologun said “This delay has raised significant questions about Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to upholding the constitutional principles that govern the democratic system.

“We insist that this oversight is impeding effective governance, leaving the state vulnerable to potential challenges that may arise in the absence of a fully constituted leadership.”

The group, while urging Governor Aiyedatiwa to promptly fulfil this constitutional obligation by appointing a deputy governor without further delay said the people of Ondo State deserve a government that operates within the confines of the law and is dedicated to their welfare.

In a plea to all relevant stakeholders, including the judiciary and the House of Assembly, the group has called for close monitoring and swift action to address the constitutional lapse, emphasising the importance of upholding democratic principle as enshrined in the Constitution for the collective well-being of the people of Ondo State.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating for good governance, adherence to the rule of law, and the protection of democratic values in Ondo State and beyond.” The group said.