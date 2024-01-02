Ondo Recruits Additional Health Workers

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has promised to recruit additional medical staff to replace those who have left the country for greener pastures abroad.

The governor promised to pay all outstanding entitlements of workers while ensuring the recruitment of health workers despite the lean resources of the State.

Speaking at the annual prayer organised by the Civil Servants of the state to herald the new working year, Aiyedatiwa said payment of percentage salary has become a thing of the past in the State.

He thanked the public servants in the state for their cooperation and also thanked the labour unions for their government support, promising that priority would be given to the welfare of the workers in the State.

The Governor promised prompt payment of salaries, promotion, regular elevation, payment of inherited salary arrears, training and retraining, and provision of working tools among other things that will engender an efficient 21st century Civil Service.

His words “We will forge ahead with the approval already given for the recruitment of health workers as a way of strengthening the health sector while filling of vacancies will be done regularly as need arises.”

The governor urged civil servants to face their work diligently and shun partisan politics as the people of the State prepare for another governorship election, adding that politicians should also desist from treating the election as a do-or-die affair.

His words “This is an election year; let everyone know that the peace of the State is not negotiable and election is not a do or die affair.

The governor promised to open up the State for investors to come and invest their resources in the progress of the State.

The Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, commended the Governor for the continuous support in all areas about issues affecting public servants in the State.

The HoS unequivocally passed a vote of confidence on Governor Aiyedatiwa as being worker-friendly, especially in the areas of regular promotion with financial benefits, equitable distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, payment of 35,000 wage award, presentation of SUV cars to 30 Permanent Secretaries and other welfare packages aimed at enhancing efficiency.