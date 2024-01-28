Ondo: Real Reasons Aiyedatiwa Dissolved Cabinet –Sources

An indication has emerged on why Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State dissolved the State Executive Council last week Tuesday. This is even as there was jubilation in the camp of those, who on their own volition resigned their appointments the day he became the substantive governor, following the demise of former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the dying days of 2023. Those confided in Sunday Telegraph said that the former deputy governor did that, especially the appointment of the deputy governor from Owo, the home town of the late governor, to consolidate his hold on power. Multiple sources, who spoke with the Newspaper, said it showed how politically savvy, Aiyedatiwa is. A source said: “It is known to everybody now that the governor has taken charge of the state. “At the beginning, it was not as clear as it is now.

Before taking that decision, he consulted widely. Out of courtesy, he informed the president. “Recall they have said when he was the acting governor, there was a deal that there would be no cabinet dissolution. “Now that he has been made governor, it is just out of courtesy that he informed the president.” Sunday Telegraph learnt that Aiyedatiwa is ready to pay back those who maltreated him as well fight as for the ticket of the party as the primaries come up in April according to a time table released by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), recently. Another source said: “Most of the people who will be appointed as Commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants would be his core loyalists.

“Recall that even very early in the administration, the late governor had confided in the governor and some people that he would love him to succeed him. “From that time, he has been building to succeed him, building some political contacts here and there. He is just firming them up. “Most of those in that team, luckily for him, he also has the advantage of hailing from a senatorial district of the state that everybody by natural confession, believe that that zone should pro- duce the governor. “Even from that zone, a Jimoh Ibrahim is bent on contesting. He believes that he has the wherewithal; he has the money; he has the contact. “For now, except some big wigs intervene, it is expected to be a straight fight between him and Jimoh Ibrahim.

“There are some other people, who have indicated their interest but we have (Wale) Akinterinwa, the man who during the fall out between the governor and the deputy governor, was seen as the man that had been endorsed by the Akeredolu camp. He was also the erstwhile Commissioner of Finance. “We also have one Odimayo. There is also one Adu. But what everybody knows is that the main fight is between Jimoh Ibrahim and the governor.” Furthermore, our source said: “And anybody who underrates Aiyedatiwa does so at his own peril. “The fact that he survived all attempts to impeach him as deputy governor shows that he is also a little bit political savvy and he has deep contacts in the right places.

“As the sitting governor, based on the written rules of the APC, the odds are in his favour. “Some of his brother governors are telling the APC leadership, including those who make things happen in the presidency, that it would be in the interest of the party to galvanise every other person behind the governor and give him the ticket and then appeal to the other aspirants to support him. “Also, some governors are working for him and smoothening the ground for him.” Under Olusegun Mimiko, the deputy governor was impeached. In the first term of Akeredolu, the deputy governor though was not impeached was completely estranged from the governor. But this man survived and there is no gainsaying the fact that he himself, he may look like he is not a thoroughbred politician but he knows his onion, knows his ways around political powers in Ondo State even in Abuja.

We believe that he should get it.” Meanwhile, there is jubilation in the camp of those, who resigned their appointments the moment Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the substantive governor, while those who stayed on miscalculated. They believed that the cabinet would not be dis- solved based on the Abuja agreement when he acted as the governor. “They made a big mistake and miscalculated,” another source said. It was tenable when there was a transition. Their action is untenable. They should have thrown in the towel the moment he became the governor.”