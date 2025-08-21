Ondo Ready To Combat Drug Trafficking, Cybercrime – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling drug trafficking, cybercrime, cultism, kidnapping, and other related offences, stressing that security and the rule of law remain central to his government’s development agenda.

The governor stated this while receiving a delegation of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), led by the Country Representative, Mr. Cheikh Toure, during a courtesy visit to his office in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa said the state places premium importance on order, security, and justice, which form the first pillar of his administration’s seven-point agenda. He noted that Ondo has consistently supported security agencies through intelligence gathering, prosecution, logistics, and technical assistance to strengthen the fight against crime.

“In recent times, we distributed about 75 hybrid vehicles to our security agents to aid their operations, especially in flashpoint areas across the state. We have also given massive support to the NDLEA to tackle illicit drug cultivation and trafficking, particularly cannabis, which grows freely in some parts of the state,” the governor said.

He further highlighted youth-focused initiatives such as the One Youth, One Skill programme, designed to equip young people with vocational skills and startup grants to discourage them from crime and foster peace and productivity.

“Our ultimate goal is to build a resilient society where our youths are positively engaged, and our communities live in peace and dignity. That is why we are ready to partner with the United Nations and other stakeholders to tackle crimes collectively,” he added.

In his remarks, Toure commended Ondo State for its strides in security, economic development, and youth empowerment. He explained that the UNODC’s mission goes beyond engagement at the national level, extending to direct partnerships with states and local governments for grassroots impact.

Noting that Nigeria has one of the highest rates of drug addiction globally, Toure emphasized the need for preventive strategies, including education at all levels, community-based interventions, and stronger inter-agency collaboration to curb drug abuse, human trafficking, and financial crimes.

“Ondo State has shown commendable commitment, and we are here to see how best to consolidate our work at the grassroots level, especially in empowering young people and strengthening institutions to curb crime,” he said.