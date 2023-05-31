Ondo rated among best performing states in maternal, child vaccination

Ondo State has received recognition for being among the best performing states with 107 per cent coverage in the February 2022 round of Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW), the Commissioner for Health Dr Banji Ajaka has said. Ajaka said this on Tuesday in Akure at an event to commemorate the May 2023 MNCHW in Ondo State.

He added that the exclusive breast-feeding rate in the state had increased from 23.8 per cent to 51.5 per cent in the recently concluded health survey. The commissioner explained that the achievements were as a result of the introduction of Accelerated Birth registration championed by Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of the governor.

According to Ajaka, the present administration in the state has impacted positively on routine immunisation and the MNCHW since its assumption of office.The commissioner explained that MNCHW was a week-long event organised to deliver an integrated package of preventive services known to be highly cost effective for improving maternal and child health survival.He added that there was strong commitment of the Akeredolu administration to maternal and child health programmes in the state.