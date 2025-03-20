Ondo: Protesters Storm Govt House With Bodies Of 5 Slain Farmer

Share

…block Akure/Owo Road highway

Five farmers were killed in the early hours of yesterday sparking another round of protests in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The protesters shut the Governor’s Office at Alagbaka over the killing of farmers by armed herdsmen Aba Oyinbo, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The crux of the protest was the seemingly lackadaisical attitude of the governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to the incessant killing of farmers in the state by the suspected armed herdsmen in the last two months, the protesers stormed the Governor’s Office displaying bodies of the casualties of invasion.

The farmers were killed early hours of yesterday by the armed herdsmen who had about a fortnight ago killed 20 farmers in four farm settlements in the same local government.

Commuters and motorists on Akure/Owo Road are currently stranded as there was mass protest in Ogbese where the protesters barricaded the road in protest if the ongoing killings in the state.

