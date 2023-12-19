Ondo: Power play as Aiyedatiwa takes charge

The Ondo State Executive Council, comprising commissioners and special advisers who are cabinet members are sharply divided along pro and anti-Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the acting governor of the state, following the medical leave of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Leading the pro-Aiyedatiwa group is the state commissioner for Energy Engr. Rasaq Obe and commissioner for Commerce, Chief Akin Sowore, while leaders of the pro-Akeredolu group are the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu and Special Adviser to Governor on Special Duties and Union Matters, Mr. Dare Aragbaye.

The two contending groups have been at loggerheads over control of the machinery of state in the last few months. The crack became manifest when the council members passed a vote of confidence on ailing Governor Akeredolu.

Sowore and Obe declined assent to the document that sought to affirm the authority of Akeredolu on the governance of the state. Since then, many cabinet members have joined the rebellion against Akeredolu and pitched their tents with Aiyedatiwa. The internal rebellion was joined by members of All Progressives Congress (APC) opposed to the administrative style of Akeredolu.

Initially, Aiyedatiwa was alone, when the battle to impeach him as the deputy governor began. As the battle dragged on, those who felt marginalized and wanted to rehabilitate themselves joined the battle against the Akeredolus.

Aiyedatiwa’s botched impeachment

Governor Akeredolu returned to Nigeria from Germany on September 27 after a prolonged absence to attend to his medical challenges. Shortly after meeting with members of the State Executive Council, state and National Assembly caucus, the governor signed the Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) bill into law.

The next step was the sacking of media aides of the deputy governor. This was followed by the move to impeach the deputy governor from office over sundry allegations, including alleged gross misconduct. Since then, Aiyedatiwa has been moving from one court to another to avoid the impeachment move.

He, however, got reprieve from a Federal High Court, Abuja, which stopped the proceeding, a development that allowed him to find a political solution to the Sword of Damocles dangling on his political career.

The first political solution came when the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, set up a committee headed by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Bello Masari, to resolve the political imbroglio. But efforts to resolve the impeachment did not yield result. This development led to the formation of different groups that were either for or against the impeachment move against Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa gets anti-Akeredolu support

Initially, Aiyedatiwa was like a political orphan until Ondo Liberation Initiative (OLI) rallied those against Akeredolu into its fold. Led by Messrs Johnson Alabi and Biyi Poroye, the group was able to get those who have lost out in Governor Akeredolu’s government to its side.

Apart from organising several rallies and issuing press statements that stressed the need to stop any impeachment move against the deputy governor, the group was joined by other prominent indigenes of the state that saw no need for any impeachment proceeding at the moment.

Elders’ intervention

Elders of the state led by Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, asked President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the APC to intervene in the crisis rocking the state over the plan to impeach Aiyedatiwa.

Fasoranti in a communiqué after an emergency meeting held in his house in Akure, said the state has been in a state of inactivity since Governor Akeredolu left the state on medical grounds, while the deputy governor, who is supposed to act is embattled. He expressed worry over the current political logjam in the state and asked traditional, religious, and professional leaders, market women, the academia and other notable stakeholders to deliberate on the way forward.

In a resolution signed by Pa Fasoranti and Dr. Bakitta Bello, the elders said the prolonged absence of the governor, who is also incommunicado due to his unabating health challenges, has crippled social and economic activities in the state.

They noted that misinformation about the governor and lack of communication between the governor and his deputy, have resulted in the inability of the deputy governor to perform constitutional duties on behalf of the governor for the good governance of the state.

The nonagenarian leader of Afenifere expressed displeasure over the failure of the ruling party and the executive arm of government to nip the matter in the bud before the escalation of the crisis despite the laudable efforts made.

The governor’s absence, according to Fasoranti and Bello, has led to confusion and helplessness of civil servants in the state in the absence of appropriate and delineated directives as well as feeling of hopelessness among citizens, adding that the utter disrespect for the rule of law, whereby self-serving persons have taken over the government without due regard to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu’s intervention

Worried by the prolonged crisis, President Tinubu summoned the principal actors in the crisis rocking the state. Those at the meeting included the National Assembly caucus, leaders of the APC, some members of the State Executive Council and the state chairman of the APC, Mr. Ade Adetimehin.

According to the resolution reached with the President at the first meeting, it was agreed that all parties shall embrace peace; that status quo be maintained by all parties; that all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties; that there will no dissolution of the State Executive Council; that an undated letter of resignation must be written, signed by the deputy governor and submitted to the President, and that the party leadership and structures remains intact.

It was also agreed that the leadership of the House of Assembly remains intact; that Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of a deputy governor and that three enforcers including the state chairman of APC, Adetimehin, speaker of the state Assembly, Hon. Olamide Oladiji, and Secretary to the State Government Princess Catharine Odu were appointed to monitor compliance with the resolutiona.

Power play

Rather than thaw, the crisis in the state escalated with supporters of Aiyedatiwa saying the solution to the lingering crisis was for the doctrine of necessity to be enforced in the state. They said the governor should resign and hand over to his deputy in conformity with the constitution since all indications showed that he could no longer continue in office.

The twist to the shenanigan emerged over allegation that the signature of Governor Akeredolu was being forged to siphon state funds. Those who raised this alarm included Barr. Kayode Ajulo and Mr. Allen Sowore.

Although the Commissioner for Information, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju denied the allegation, the insistence by some people that Governor Akeredolu could no longer sign any document gave people cause for concern.

A letter sent to Aiyedatiwa by Obe gave credence to the allegation of forgery among a privileged few in government.

Akeredolu proceeds on medical vacation

For the second time, President Tinubu summoned Ondo political gladiators to a meeting, where he directed them to make Aiyedatiwa governor in acting capacity.

In compliance with the President’s directive, Governor Akeredolu on Wednesday commenced medical leave in order to attend to his health challenges, the fourth since he assumed office in 2017. The resolution reached with President Tinubu was part of efforts to resolve the political imbroglio rocking the state since the return of the governor from medical leave and the plot to remove Aiyedatiwa.

According to the resolution, Akeredolu was to hand over to Aiyedatiwa in acting capacity pending the time he would resume from the medical leave. It was also agreed that the deputy governor will not tamper with existing political and government structures in the state.

A statement signed by Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, said the medical leave that commenced on December 13, is a follow-up to his medical treatment.

The statement read in part: “During his medical leave, Governor Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure full recovery before resuming his official duties.

“A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly. In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the governor in an acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”

Aiyedatiwa resumes

The acting governor resumed office last Thursday and spoke with the people of the state in a broadcast. He waved the olive branch to political gladiators and sought for their cooperation in order to move the state forward. Although the tension has calmed since the intervention of President Tinubu, the fear is that Aiyedatiwa may wield the big stick against some members of the State Executive Council who were not in his camp during the political imbroglio in the state.

Postscript

Aiyedatiwa froze the accounts of the 18 local government areas and 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA), shortly after he assumed duty. Sources said the move was meant to frustrate the newly inaugurated local government and LCDA helmsmen, who have the backing of some leaders of the APC in the state and those close to Governor Akeredolu.

The source said the acting governor was not carried along during the composition of the caretaker committees of the councils. Aiyedatiwa is also said to be under pressure to either dissolve the State Executive Council or reshuffle it to compensate those who helped him during the protracted battle with Governor Akeredolu’s aides who did not want him to become acting governor.

A top of one the local governments said a directive had been issued to the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGAS) to the effect. The directive said: “The acting governor of Ondo State had directed that all spending/expenditure from local government account should be suspended; no signing of cheques, no change of signatories, no withdrawal of any sort until further directive. Please adhere strictly to instruction and be guided.”