Ondo Poll: Yiaga Urges Stakeholders On Meaningful Collaboration

…Says Guber poll a model for off-cycle elections in Nigeria

A Civil Society Organization (CSO), Yiaga Africa has called on all stakeholders in Ondo State gubernatorial election coming up on Saturday, November 16 to work together with the aim of making the governorship poll an exemplary model for other off-cycle elections in the country by showcasing collective commitment to democracy and peaceful coexistence.

Yiaga tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adequately address the shortcomings observed in the 2020 Ondo governorship elections before the Saturday Poll.

Some of the Shortcomings according to Yiaga were logistics, with a charge on INEC to ensure efficient management of all logistical arrangements, including distributing election materials and setting up polling units, and also addressing logistics challenges observed in the riverine communities of Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government areas during the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The Organization stated this on Thursday while delivering the pre-election statement delivered at Dejavu Hotel, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

“Yiaga Africa acknowledges the ongoing deployment of sensitive election materials across the state’s local government areas (LGAs). We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance coordination and communication with the transport companies and unions that provide logistics support.

“It is essential to ensure the timely delivery of materials to the Registration Area Centers (RACs) and to facilitate the early deployment of materials and personnel to polling units on election day. This approach will help to address the issue of late commencement of polls that has been observed in previous elections.

” As the Ondo State governorship election approaches, there is a noticeable desperation by political actors. This desperation is evident in various ways, including heightened rhetoric, aggressive campaigning, the spread of misinformation, and personal attacks aimed at undermining opponents.

“Such behaviour can create a tense and volatile atmosphere leading up to the election, which may escalate into violence on election day. For instance, Yiaga Africa’s observers reported instances where candidates encouraged or incited their supporters to commit acts of violence in the Idanre, Ifedore, and Irele Local Government Areas.

“Encouraging or inciting supporters to engage in violence is unacceptable and should be strongly condemned. It undermines the democratic process and poses a threat to the safety and security of all citizens.

“Political leaders and candidates are responsible for promoting peace and ensuring that activities on election day adhere to the rule of law and respect the rights of others.

“As election campaigns intensify, some party supporters become less tolerant and engage in physical and verbal altercations to assert dominance. There has been a concerning rise in political thuggery and the activities of cultists.

“These actions, threaten the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of voters. Yiaga Africa’s LTO witnessed and heard of physical and verbal attacks during party campaign rallies in Akoko North East, Akoko South West, Akure North, Ifedore, Irele and Ondo East LGAs.

“Yiaga Africa LTO witnessed or heard of the destruction of properties belonging to parties and their supporters in Akoko South West, Akure South, Idanre, and Ifedore LGAs. These actions threaten the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of voters.”

Yiaga which also attributed some factors to anticipated low voter turnout stated it to include voter apathy, economic concerns, and the influence of political thuggery and cultist activities.

” These issues can discourage citizens from participating in the electoral process, leading to a lower-than-expected turnout.

” INEC should ensure proper and timely communication with stakeholders on the election day process, communicate challenges experienced, and share immediate plans to address those challenges to inspire citizens’ confidence in the process.”

The Organization equally enjoined security agencies to work closely with the electoral commission for coordination and efficient logistics management and deployment, timely communication, and collaboration to address any security challenges that may arise.

“Yiaga Africa also urges security agencies to remain impartial throughout the voting and the results collation process and to deploy early enough to manage the security of election personnel”

It urged Political parties, candidates, and their supporters to show commitment to electoral accountability by respecting the rules governing the conduct of the elections, refraining from deploying violence, and winning the election at all costs.

” Political parties, candidates, and their supporters should refrain from offering material incentives and vote buying to voters. Instead, focus on presenting clear and compelling policies that address the electorate’s needs and concerns.”

While charging electorates in the state on peaceful conduct and resistance to violence or intimidation, Yiaga urged the citizens to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

“Yiaga Africa urges voters to resist efforts to purchase their votes, turn out in large numbers, and vote according to their preferences on Saturday, November 16.”, the organization said.

