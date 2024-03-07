Ondo Poll: We’re Yet To Zone Our Guber Ticket – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it is yet to zone its ticket in the November governorship election in Ondo State to any part of the state.

PDP had on Tuesday, held a meeting with party stakeholders from Ondo State to discuss among other issues, the zoning of the party governorship ticket.

Most aspirants particularly from Ondo South senatorial district, reportedly favoured the zoning.

But PDP in a statement on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, explained that no decision was yet reached on zoning.

It stated that the National Working Committee (NWC) approved “the convening of a special meeting of party leaders comprising of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, top party leaders from Ondo State and the NWC to further ensure reconciliation and unity among party stakeholders in the state.”

The party assured intending aspirants on its platform of a level playing ground in the nomination processes and activities “leading to the November 16, 2024 governorship election in accordance with the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the Electoral Act, 2022 and the party guideline for the election.

“The NWC further assures that the nomination process and activities leading to the governorship election will be all-inclusive, free, fair and transparent in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the party guideline for the election.”

It called on PDP stakeholders to work together in the greater interest of the party and the people of Ondo State, who it added, are looking up to PDP to rescue them from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party however, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State is free, fair and credible.