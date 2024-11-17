Ondo Poll: Tinubu Congratulates Aiyedatiwa

Share

…Urges Contestants To Allow Their Orderly Conduct Permeate Post Election Activities

…Hails INEC, security agencies for peaceful conduct of poll

…Asks dissatisfied candidates to seek redress in court

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatwa for emerging as the winner of the state’s governorship election.

This came as he enjoined the political actors in the Saturday election to allow their orderly conduct to permeate the post-election activities and processes in the State.

The President, who commended the peaceful conduct of the election, also congratulated Aiyedatiwa (APC) and other candidates of the 17 political parties for the maturity and sense of purpose demonstrated during the campaigns and the election, attributing the success of the polls to the civility in the state.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed the belief that the Ondo election was another litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), affirming that the electoral body justified the confidence of the people with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process.

He also commended INEC for the efficiency of uploading more than 98 per cent of results on the same day of the elections.

Tinubu extended his appreciation to the Nigerian Police Force, National Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, the military and other security outfits for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order.

The President urged candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress in areas of conflict.

