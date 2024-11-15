Ondo Poll: Tinubu Calls For Peaceful Election 

Share

As the anticipated Ondo State gubernatorial election is set to commence, LPresident Bola Tinubu has sued for peace, decorum, and civic responsibility from all political stakeholders and voters across the State.

President Tinubu made this appeal on Friday in a press release issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of maintaining a peaceful atmosphere throughout the election to reflect the will of the people.

Commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its thorough preparations, Tinubu noted the timely distribution of sensitive election materials across all 18 local government areas.

He expressed confidence in INEC’s commitment to a transparent and fair process.

The President also acknowledged the deployment of security personnel to ensure public safety and order during the election.

He lauded the assurances given by the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff regarding the professional conduct of the security forces in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Tinubu reminded all political actors, particularly the candidates, that the privilege of governing comes from the people’s mandate.

He stressed that this democratic right must be respected to uphold Nigeria’s 25 years of continuous democratic governance.

