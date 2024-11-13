Ondo Poll: Shettima To Lead Mega Rally For Aiyedatiwa

Share

As Ondo State gears up for its gubernatorial election on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Vice President Kashim Shettima, alongside key figures in the All Progressives Congress (APC), is set to lead a ‘mega’ rally in support of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s re-election bid.

The rally, scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure, is expected to commence at 10 am.

According to a statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the event will also feature the participation of APC governors, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other influential party members who are rallying support to solidify Governor Aiyedatiwa’s position ahead of the polls.

He added that APC is aiming to mobilize maximum support as it faces competition from 16 other political parties cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to participate in the election.

These parties include the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and others.

As the campaign reaches its peak, political tension has escalated with the PDP accusing the APC of alleged electoral manipulation.

In a statement by the PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, the party alleged that the APC had submitted a list of members to INEC to be appointed as presiding officers and assistant presiding officers, raising concerns about possible bias in the election.

“The sinister plan by the Ondo APC ahead of the November 16 governorship election has been revealed,” Peretei stated.

He claimed that the APC had enlisted its members to serve as election officials, potentially undermining the integrity of the process.

The APC has yet to respond to these allegations, but the claims have sparked concern among stakeholders advocating for a free and fair election.

With campaign activities intensifying, all eyes are now on the upcoming rally and INEC’s management of the election to ensure transparency and fairness as Ondo State approaches the pivotal vote.

