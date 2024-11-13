Ondo Poll: Shettima Arrives Akure For APC Mega Rally

Share

Nigeria’s Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Akure, Ondo State capital, to spearhead the rally for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The event is in solidarity with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa who is seeking reelection under the APC in the upcoming Ondo State governorship election.

The election has been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for November 16, 2024.

New Telegraph reports that the ongoing rally at MKO Abiola Democracy Park has in attendance prominent APC figures, including governors, party stalwarts, and National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje.

The event is a strategic show of force by the ruling party as campaign activities reach their peak.

The rally connotes the APC’s commitment to retaining gubernatorial power in Ondo State amidst a competitive race featuring candidates from 17 political parties.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s campaign emphasizes continuity and progress in governance, resonating with the party’s larger national agenda.

The Vice President’s presence at the rally signals strong federal backing and party unity ahead of the election.

This move is seen as critical for consolidating voter confidence and energizing the party base in the final days leading up to the election.

