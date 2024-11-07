2024 Guber: Sensitive Materials To Arrive In Ondo Tuesday – INEC

Share

Ahead of the November 16 Ondo State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that sensitive election materials will arrive in Akure by Tuesday, November 12.

Speaking during a pre-election meeting held in Akure, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu announced that all sensitive materials, including ballots and result sheets would be delivered to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Akure branch by early next week.

According to Yakubu, the election materials will be inspected by political party representatives and other stakeholders to ensure transparency before being distributed to Local Governments and wards across the state.

He further emphasized that INEC is committed to a well-organized and credible election process, noting that all logistical arrangements for the safe delivery and distribution of materials have been completed.

He said, “We have arranged for the delivery of sensitive materials for the election to arrive as early as Tuesday next week

“We will invite political parties and other stakeholders for the usual inspection of the materials at the Central Bank here in Akure, and throughout the movement of sensitive materials to the local governments and the ward centres,” he stated.

Yakubu highlighted that INEC has arranged for both land and maritime transportation to reach all areas of Ondo State, ensuring access to polling units across the region.

