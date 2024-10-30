Ondo Poll: SDP Deputy Guber Candidate Defects To APC

Share

In a significant political shift, Susan Gbemisola Alabi, the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alabi who defected 17 days to the anticipated election cited “Irreconcilable differences” with her former running mate, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, as the reason for her resignation from the SDP.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is the APC’s candidate for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election, warmly welcomed Alabi during a campaign tour of Akoko North West Local Government Area.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on future plans, Aiyedatiwa reassured residents that the 2025 budget would prioritize balanced development across all regions of Ondo State, with a focus on infrastructure, security, and agriculture.

Aiyedatiwa’s campaign has received strong support from local monarchs, with Oba Olasehinde Ojo Adetona, the Owa of Ogbagi, representing 27 traditional rulers in pledging voter turnout for the APC.

Addressing supporters in Oke Irun and Oke Agbe, the governor emphasized unity and encouraged active participation to secure an APC victory, promising that community needs identified during the tour would shape future state policies.

Share

Please follow and like us: