Ondo Poll: Reps Congratulate Aiyedatiwa On Victory

Share

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Akoko South/East and South/West Federal Constituency, Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati, has congratulated Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on his resounding victory in the just concluded gubernatorial election.

Adefarati commended the people of the state for reposing their trust in his leadership to steer the state toward greater prosperity for another four years in the hands of Aiyedatiwa.

The son of a former Governor noted that the victory is not just a testament to the Governor’s outstanding leadership but also an affirmation of his unwavering commitment to the development and well-being of the people.

His words “Your Excellency, your re-election is a clear demonstration of the confidence Ondo State citizens have in your ability to deliver. It reflects their satisfaction with the progress recorded under your administration and their hope for even greater accomplishments in the years ahead”

The lawmaker assured the Governor of his continued partnership in fostering growth and addressing the needs of the people across all sectors.

He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the state and federal governments to ensure that dividends of democracy trickle down to all in Ondo State.

Adefarati called on all stakeholders, irrespective of their political affiliations, to rally around the Governor to ensure the success of his administration. He stressed that unity and collective efforts are pivotal in building a prosperous and inclusive Ondo State.

According to him “Let us put politics aside and focus on advancing the interests of our state. Together, we can achieve the Ondo State of our dream”,

Share

Please follow and like us: