Ondo Poll: Political Titans Lock Horns As Aiyedatiwa, Ajayi Lead 18 Candidates In High-Stakes Election

Share

Ondo State is set for a pivotal moment as residents prepare to cast their votes in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday November 16, 2024.

The contest promises to be intense, with 18 candidates vying for the top position as cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Among the contenders, the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa seeks his first election victory for a full 4 year term after succeeding the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away last year December.

READ ALSO:

His main challenger, Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), previously served as Akeredolu’s deputy during the late governor’s first term, adding a layer of familiarity and rivalry to the race.

INEC, led by Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, has assured voters of a well-organized electoral process despite challenges faced in previous polls in the oil-rich state.

Speaking at a peace accord event, Yakubu detailed the commission’s readiness: “Over the last four days, I have engaged with our own officials, security agencies, and transport service providers here in Ondo State to assess our readiness and perfect our arrangements for the movement of over 17,000 ad hoc and regular officials as well as large quantities of materials to 4,154 voting and collation locations (3,933 polling units, 203 Ward and 18 LGA collation centres).”

A significant feature of the upcoming election is the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter verification and the upload of results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, ensuring transparency.

As part of its security preparations, INEC has also coordinated with law enforcement agencies.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has deployed DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi to oversee security strategies, ensuring a peaceful and orderly electoral process.

INEC’s commitment to a free and fair election, coupled with security measures, aims to inspire confidence among the electorate and stakeholders as Ondo State anticipates a decisive outcome that will shape its leadership for the next four years.

Share

Please follow and like us: