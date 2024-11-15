Ondo Poll: Police Beef Up Security Measures For Smooth Electoral Process

Share

Nigerian Police Force on Friday said it has put on enough security measures in place, harnessing adequate preparations and strategies to ensure a smooth run of the Ondo state governorship election.

The Force Public Relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi at a media briefing in Akure stressed “The Force has banned the use of siren, covered number plates, aides and escorts during the elections.

“Local, unauthorised and quasi-security agencies are once again warned to steer cleer, as violators would experience severe consequences and face the full wrath of the law.

“Restrictions on movement on the day of the election from 6 am till 6 pm still remains valid, as members of the public are advised to make adequate preparations to this effect.”

Commissioners of Police, CPs have also been deployed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Elections.

“DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc, has ordered the immediate deployment of CPs assigned for election duties to their designated Local Government Areas. Adequate personnel have been deployed to all polling units.

“In addition to ground personnel, aerial patrols with police helicopters and waterway patrol by gunboats are also being carried out to ensure tight security across all terrains.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has also ordered the establishment of the Electoral Offences Desk, to be coordinated by the AC Ondo State CID, and supported by other senior officers from the FCID Abuja, to carry out investigations and possible prosecution of cases as stipulated in the Electoral Act, 2023 (as amended).

“Citizens are encouraged to give full cooperation and support to making the electoral process free and fair. Citizens can also contact the DIG Elections on 08081775899, and the AIG Elections on 09085000029. Inquiries and incident reporting should be directed to the general control room number, headed by the CP Elections, CP Tunji Disu: 07034313903. Control rooms will be manned by the police and relevant agencies engaged in the electoral process.

“Through collaborative efforts, we can assure the elections are held fairly and peacefully, free from any form of manipulation or interference, thereby safeguarding the integrity and legitimacy of the electoral outcomes”, the police said.

