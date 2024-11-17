New Telegraph

November 17, 2024
Ondo Poll: Okpebholo Congratulates Ondo People For Electing Aiyedatiwa

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Sunday congratulated the people of Ondo State for voting for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa in last Saturday’s governorship election.

Governor Okpebholo in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Fred Itua, said as neighbours, he will work closely with Governor Aiyedatiwa for the good and prosperity of Edo and Ondo States.

The Governor prayed to God to grant Aiyedatiwa the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the State for the next four years and bring more developments to his people.

The statement reads, “I congratulate my friend and brother, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, for emerging victorious in last Saturday’s governorship election.

“His victory is a good omen, and I am certain that we will work closely together to bring peace and development to our dear States as good neighbours.

“I also want to thank the people of Ondo State for voting for Governor Aiyedatiwa. I am certain that he will do well and bring more prosperity to the people of the State and Nigeria in general,” Okpebholo said.

