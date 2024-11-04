Ondo Poll: NECO Announces New Date For 2024 SSCE External Exams

Share

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the adjustment in the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External timetable in response to the forthcoming Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The modified timetable which was released in a statement titled, “Adjusted 2024 SSCE External Timetable” on NECO’s website on Monday encouraged candidates to register promptly to prevent last-minute issues.

Following the announcement, the NECO has advised candidates to carefully review the updated timetable to understand the changes made to the exam schedule for November 16.

Candidates are urged to cross-check the revised dates against the original schedule to avoid any conflicts and ensure they are well-prepared.

In addition to the timetable adjustments, NECO reaffirmed the key registration deadlines for the SSCE External Examination. Standard registration will close on November 6, 2024, with late registration beginning on November 7, incurring extra fees.

Walk-in registration, available from November 13, will also attract additional fees.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check NECO’s website for updates and adhere to the new timetable, ensuring a smooth examination experience amid the electoral activities in Ondo State.

