Ondo Poll: Late Akeredolu’s Family Declares Support For SDP

As Ondo State gears up for the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, the family of the late former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the ASEI Human Rights of Nigeria have called on voters to prioritize the integrity and capability of candidates over party affiliations.

This appeal was made during a press briefing in Akure, the state capital, where Oluwafemi Akeredolu, the younger brother of the late governor, and Oba Adewumi Babalola, National President of ASEI Human Rights, expressed their views.

This was as Akeredolu family and ASEI Human Rights declared their support for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Bamidele Akingboye.

They noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate would not receive their endorsement in the forthcoming election.

Oba Babalola disclosed that he had received a revelation indicating that the SDP candidate was best suited to lead the state toward progress.

“We believe that Akingboye is the right choice for Ondo State,” he said.

Oluwafemi Akeredolu echoed these sentiments, saying the importance of voting for candidates based on their individual merits rather than their party affiliation.

Furthermore, he highlighted the late Governor Akeredolu’s legacy of integrity and called on voters to adopt the same approach.

“I am the youngest brother of the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo State.

“In our family, we value truth and precision.

“When we commit to moving forward, we do so without looking back,” Oluwafemi Akeredolu stated.

He continued, “It is not about the party. My brother was a staunch APC member, but what has the party done for us as Nigerians?

“A party can nominate an unqualified person and expect people to vote for them based solely on party loyalty.

“If INEC were to shift to a system where individuals, not parties, were the focus, some parties would struggle to gain support.

“People need to realize that it’s not about the party; it’s about who is competent.

“Must we blindly follow the majority party if their candidate lacks the required qualities? No.

“We know the state of our nation; people are hungry and deserve competent leadership.”

Both the Akeredolu family and the ASEI Human Rights of Nigeria urged voters to make informed decisions to ensure good governance and a better future for Ondo State.

