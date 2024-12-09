Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the reasons behind the delay in payments to ad-hoc workers who participated in the Ondo State governorship election held on November 16.

The electoral commission attributed the delays to technical issues stemming from banking errors.

Dr Temitope Akanmu, INEC’s spokesperson in Ondo State, disclosed that while the payment process had been initiated, complications with the financial institutions of some affected workers have caused significant setbacks.

He, however, said the commission is working closely with the banks to address these challenges and ensure prompt resolution.

Over 17,000 ad-hoc staff involved in the election have reported non-payment of their allowances.

They’ve expressed frustration and dissatisfaction over unmet promises of timely disbursements.

Some workers have threatened to escalate the matter if their grievances are not resolved swiftly.

INEC has, however, assured the unpaid staff that resolving the delays is a top priority.

The commission reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations and stated that all outstanding payments would be processed as soon as the banking issues are rectified.

