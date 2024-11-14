Ondo Poll: INEC Distributes Sensitive Election Materials

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday distributed sensitive election materials to all 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

New Telegraph reports that the distribution of the sensitive materials was conducted at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Akure, the state capital.

Ballot papers and result sheets were distributed from the CBN facility under strict security measures.

Representatives from each Local Government were present to receive their allocations.

The distribution of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, essential for voter accreditation and verification also took place at the INEC headquarters in Akure.

The process was overseen by security personnel, political party representatives, media personnel, and election observers to ensure transparency and accountability.

During the event, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, described the distribution process as smooth and without hindrance.

She attributed the efficient handling of the distribution to effective logistics arrangements.

Babalola also confirmed that provisions had been made for challenging terrains in the state.

She explained that gunboats provided by the Nigerian Navy would facilitate the safe movement of materials across difficult water routes, while appropriate transport means had been arranged for land routes.

Commenting on INEC’s preparedness, the State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Olaoluwa Adesanya, expressed satisfaction with the commission’s readiness for the election.

Similarly, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin, commended INEC for its unbiased approach.

He noted that the APC had extensively campaigned across all 3,933 polling units, 203 wards, and 18 local government areas, emphasizing voter engagement.

Mr. Olaniyi Ogunbuji, the representative of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), confirmed that the materials were intact upon inspection.

He noted the well-organized nature of the distribution process, with agents from all political parties present to verify the items.

INEC assured the public of its commitment to a free, fair, and credible election.

It further emphasized that contingency measures were in place to address any potential issues, such as technical problems with the BVAS machines or delays in the voting process.

The commission urged voters to participate peacefully and exercise their civic duty without fear or intimidation.

The presence of both local and international election observers on Saturday is expected to further enhance the credibility of the electoral process and provide independent assessments of the election’s conduct.

