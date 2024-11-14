Ondo Poll: IGP Deploys Police Top Chiefs, Gives Security Measures

Share

Ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday in Ondo State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has taken strategic steps to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP announced the deployment of DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi as the Cqoordinating DIG for the election.

DIG Alabi’s mandate is to oversee the implementation of comprehensive security strategies to maintain order throughout the voting period.

READ ALSO:

The deployment also includes AIG Bennett Igweh and CP Tunji Disu.

They have been assigned as the AIG and CP Elections, respectively.

This high-level assignment reveals the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to safeguarding the electoral process.

To bolster security, the police have imposed a restriction on all vehicular movements across roads, waterways, and other transportation routes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day.

However, exemptions are granted to essential service providers, including ambulances, accredited media officials, fire services, and others on critical duties.

The statement from Adejobi further emphasized that security escorts attached to VIPs are prohibited from accompanying their principals to polling units and collation centers to avoid any disruptions.

“Unauthorized security personnel and quasi-security agencies will not be permitted to operate during the election, and a strict ban on the use of sirens by unauthorized vehicles will be enforced,” the statement noted.

In a show of inclusivity, the police assured that special considerations will be made for individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and others facing mobility challenges to ensure accessibility at polling stations.

Additionally, designated election hotlines will be made available for public inquiries and incident reporting to enhance the monitoring process.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities that could undermine the integrity of the election.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to fostering a safe and democratic environment as the state gears up for the elections.”

These proactive measures are intended to uphold the credibility and safety of the electoral process in Ondo State, setting a strong precedent for peaceful elections in the region.

Share

Please follow and like us: