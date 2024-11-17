Ondo Poll: Gombe Gov Congratulates Aiyedatiwa, APC

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for securing a landslide victory in the just concluded Ondo State governorship election which solidifies his mandate to steer the state for another term.

Yahaya described Aiyedatiwa’s win as a well-deserved triumph which reflects the trust and confidence the Ondo electorate has in his leadership.

He particularly noted that the margin of victory is a clear indication of the widespread support for the APC governance model and its national leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which continues to resonate with the Nigerian populace.

While urging him to continue to uphold the party’s ethos of service delivery and good governance, Governor Inuwa Yahaya also enjoined the re-elected governor to continue to prioritize the welfare of the Ondo people and to maintain the momentum in delivering developmental projects that will positively impact lives.

He prayed that Almighty God would continue to guide Aiyedatiwa and his administration, granting him even greater wisdom to carry on the commendable work he had started.

