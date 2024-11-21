Ondo Poll: Court Reserves Judgment On Disqualification Of APC’s Candidates

Share

A Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo State, has reserved judgment in a suit challenging the eligibility of the deputy governor and running mate to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship election, Dr Olaiyide Adelami. Adelami, the deputy governor, was the running mate to Governor Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election in the 18 local government areas of the state. At the court yesterday, six Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) were in court to prosecute and defend the case challenging the qualification of Adelami as the running mate to Governor Aiyedatiwa.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Agboola Ajayi, have filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the qualification of Adelami as the running mate to Governor Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 election.

The case was transferred to the Akure division of the court for adjudication. In the court to challenge the qualification of Adelami was Mrs. Ndoka SAN.

To defend the Deputy Governor, who was the first Defendant were Dr. Remi Olatubora and Idris Abubakar SAN. Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was the second defendant, was represented by Mr. Tayo Oyetibo SAN, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) was represented by Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa. Charles Edosan SAN represented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

