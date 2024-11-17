Ondo Poll: Consistent Losses Reflect Damagum’s Poor Performance – Ologbondiyan

Share

The former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has called on the party’s stakeholders to rescue the party from the series of losses suffered under the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Ologbondiyan at a meeting with the G12-Renaissance Group in Abuja on Sunday, stated that the consistent losses recorded by the party in the off-season elections reflected the dismal performance of Damagum.

According to him, unless the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for November 28 elects a substantive National Chairman from the North Central in accordance with Section 47 (6) of the PDP Constitution (2017 amendment), the fortune of the party will continue to nosedive.

Ologbondiyan expressed concern at the party’s loss in Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election and warned that if NEC fails to elect a substantive National Chairman, PDP may suffer the same fate in the successive off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun.

“It is reprehensible that the Acting National Chairman is supervising the disheveling of the party.

“Ambassador Damagun has the least of interest in working for the success of the party in any election,” he stated.

The former spokesperson challenged Damagum to defend the allegation that he met with President Bola Tinubu in London.

He wondered how a leader of a leading opposition party should be accused of holding a meeting with the president of the ruling government.

Ologbondiyan urged the party leaders to rescue the PDP from the stranglehold of Damagum and his backers if the party must be revitalised to perform as an opposition political party.

