Ondo Poll: BTO Political Family Hails Tunji-Ojo For Delivering Record Votes 

The BTO Political Family has expressed profound appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO), for his outstanding contribution to the resounding victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the just-concluded Ondo State governorship election.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo’s political influence was once again on full display as Akoko North West Local Government, his constituency, emerged with the highest votes for the APC, recording a remarkable 25,010 votes—an impressive 81.2% of the total votes cast in the local government.

“This landslide result played a pivotal role in securing Governor Aiyedatiwa’s victory, further reinforcing the APC’s dominance in Ondo State.

This is not the first time Hon. Tunji-Ojo has delivered such groundbreaking results. During the 2023 presidential election, Akoko North West also led the state in votes for the APC, significantly contributing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s success. His consistency in mobilizing grassroots support underscores his unparalleled dedication to the party’s growth and progress.

The BTO Political Family commends Hon. Tunji-Ojo’s commitment to the APC both at the state and national levels. His strategic leadership and deep connection with the people have set a standard for effective governance and political representation in Ondo State.

As we celebrate this monumental victory, we also extend our warm congratulations to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. This win is a testament to the people’s trust in his leadership and vision for a greater Ondo State.

Once again, we salute Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for his relentless efforts in ensuring the APC’s success and look forward to continued collaboration for the betterment of our dear state and country.

