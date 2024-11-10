Ondo Poll: Between reality and outlandish promises

Share

Debates were not part of our politics until recently. It became necessary to document or reinforce promises made by politicians during campaign tours. The informed voters would love to see what politicians jostling for their thumbs have for them. Since politicians are quick to make outlandish promises, the electorate are looking beyond what has been promised to how these things can be achieved. Even in the City-state where practical democracy was rooted in the fine art of rhetoric and oratory, a distrust existed whenever the controlling thought couldn’t be defined by methodical intellectual process or be intelligently pursued.

Every spirit must be tested and be weighed on the scale of objectivity. Last Sunday, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the APC and Hon Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the PDP, peacefully slugged it out in a debate, anchored by Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television at the Dome. Expectedly, both of them showed great concern for peace as brothers from the same federal constituency. Beyond their personal ambitions, they understood that violence should never be given a chance. They demonstrated this with the beautiful handshakes and hugs. This is the greatest takeaway that all supporters must build on, going forward. The debate was a civil battle between ‘I will’ and ‘I have’. It was easy for Governor Aiyedatiwa to state the obvious because he has been in the saddle. Experience is truly the best teacher. The thoughts and words of Governor Aiyedatiwa were carefully delivered. For instance, when asked about his plan towards the exploration of mineral resources in the state for the benefit of the people, the Governor didn’t jump at it like the candidate of the PDP. Aiyedatiwa knows too well that it would be unnecessary to create another unit to oversee mining activities like the PDP candidate suggested when the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources exists to take care of that in the interest of the state. I salute the magnanimity of Governor Aiyedatiwa to have told his brother that mining is on the exclusive list. Moreover, beyond his flowing accent and deep sense of truth, Governor Aiyedatiwa showed great understanding of the realities of governance in the 21st century. He was so concerned that he became a self-appointed teacher, trashing the calculated deceptions of his major opponent in the November 16 gubernatorial election. The Gen-Z would have preferred the usual ‘DJYK Mule’ response to obvious mendacity as against the Governor’s polished ‘Common, stop it’ kinda caution. Governor Aiyedatiwa’s intervention became necessary because he didn’t want the PDP candidate to infest the impressionable minds with negativities. If talk is cheap, a debate seen as a lifeline to solidify a weak political party and candidate will definitely come with so much deception.

Chiefly, to insinuate that APC members in Ondo state defect to the PDP every day is to slap reality in the face. That’s an audacious lie that pinched everyone in the hall. I was in-between pity and anger. We still need to thank him for not lying about his certificates with different dates of birth. At least, he didn’t argue when Governor Aiyedatiwa brought it up. Plato, in his autobiography attached to the seventh letter, told tales about his high hope for a political career until democracy foisted a sour grape down his throat with the execution of Socrates. He felt dizzy. He fizzled out. “The result was that I, who had at first been full of eagerness for a public career, as I gazed upon the whirlpool of public life and saw the incessant movement of shifting currents, at last felt dizzy… And finally saw clearly in regard to all states now existing that without exception their system of government is bad” Ondo state workers understand that the N76,000 minimum wage promised by the PDP candidate is a political statement. Was this not the same party that felt disturbed when Governor Aiyedatiwa announced N73,000? They even called it a Greek gift because it was the highest at that time. With due respect to the PDP candidate, he surely doesn’t know what obtains in the state. He relies heavily on false claims to paint the state in a bad light. His inability to differentiate what constitutes insecurity became obvious. Like Plato, when the PDP candidate faces his shifting currents, he will tell us why a cargo airport is not a priority. Sincerely, a man who couldn’t truthfully agree with the reality of the huge problems bedeviling his political party shouldn’t talk about proffering solutions to whatever he feels is the problem of the state. The physician should heal himself first. Thankfully, Governor Aiyedatiwa gave a caveat. He has asked that the people of Ondo state assess both of them in relation to their antecedents, integrity, finesse, character and exposure. The die is cast. It is a choice between two opposites: Light and darkness, life and death.

Share

Please follow and like us: