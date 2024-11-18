Ondo Poll: APC Will Win More States – Party Chieftain

Share

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has said the party’s victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State was an indication that more states, especially those in opposition parties will be won by APC in no distance time.

Oyintiloye, a member of the APC national campaign stakeholders engagement committee for the election, said this while reacting to the party’s victory in the Ondo governorship poll on Monday.

He said that with the overwhelming support and votes given to the party and its candidate, Gov. Lucky Ayedatiwa, by the electorate, states being controlled by the opposition, should be prepared for massive defeat during their elections.

Oyintiloye emphasised that the massive votes of 366,781 secured by All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as against 117,845 by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, is a good indication, pointing towards APC’s victory in the next round of, off-cycle elections in other states.

According to him, just the way the electorate voted massively for APC in Edo, and now Ondo, other states being controlled by PDP, APGA and LP, should be ready to give way for the national ruling party.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said that the party’s landslide victory in the two states was also a pointer to the fact that the electorate and the masses still believe in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu for the country.

He said that there was no doubt that the president was working day and night to revive the economy for the benefit of the masses.

“As it was predicted earlier that the massive votes that APC will receive during the election will shock opposition parties, especially PDP, has been fulfilled.

“This landslide victory shows that the masses and the electorate in Ondo state still have faith in APC and President Tinubu’s administration.

“This is a strong signal that other states where opposition parties are governing will be delivered to APC by the electorate.

“From Kogi to Edo and now in Ondo. Anambra is waiting with Ekiti and Osun coming last to the general elections. APC has become stronger under Tinubu and the string of successes the party has been recording since the inception of Tinubu’s presidency is an indication that people still believe in the party and its leaders,” Oyintiloye said.

While congratulating Ayedatiwa on his victory, Oyintiloye urged him to be magnanimous in victory and work assiduously in fulfilling his electoral promises

He said that with Ayedatiwa’s developmental blueprint for the state, Ondo would witness steady growth in the areas of economy, infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, and rural community development, among others,

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the election and for allowing free, fair, and credible elections to take place.

He also thanked the electorate for conducting themselves peacefully and the security agencies for their sense of professionalism during the election.

