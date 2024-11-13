Ondo Poll: APC Slams PDP Over Baseless Accusation

Share

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is showing its deep frustration and unpreparedness for the forthcoming governorship election.

The party stated this while reacting to the PDP allegations of planned rigging of the governorship poll slated for Saturday, November 16.

Speaking on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Okitipupa, the APC Campaign Council Spokesman, Banji Okunomo, insisted that no amount of shenanigans from the PDP will make it lose its focus on ensuring the success of its candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Okunomo noted that while the ‘Serious-minded’ APC had been busy campaigning at every nook and cranny of the state, the opposition PDP was busy making baseless accusations.

He said, “Rather than campaigning, they are going about making baseless accusations about some plans to rig the election.

“If there were such plans, why then will APC embark on rigorous and aggressive campaigns that we have done in the past few weeks?

“APC wants to categorically state that there are no plans to compromise any Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official because we have vowed to comply with the electoral process.

READ ALSO:

“We will not undercut the process because we have already engaged in massive mobilisation during our campaigns, knowing full well that Ayedatiwa will coast home to victory.”

The spokesman said Aiyedatiwa had reiterated his commitment to a credible poll as he was convinced that he had been able to win the hearts of the electorate based on his humanist approach to governance in the last 10 months.

“APC does not need to compromise the process or the electoral umpire to win Saturday´s election because the party is popular and the candidate is widely accepted by all and sundry.

“To be modest, APC has launched the best political campaigns in the history of the state as the campaign train visited all the 18 local government areas, including all the remote parts of the state.

“In each of the places we visited, people expressed their happiness with Ayedatiwa and we have assurances that they will vote for him on Saturday as an affirmation of their love for him and APC,” he added.

Okunomo appealed to the PDP to toe the path of honour by focusing on rebuilding its house because of some political gladiators who had left the party as fallouts from its governorship primaries.

Share

Please follow and like us: