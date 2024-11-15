Ondo Poll: Akeredolu Family Denies Alleged Support For SDP

Share

The family of late Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has officially reacted to the recent media reports about their purported endorsement of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the forthcoming Ondo State elections.

In a statement issued by Professor Oluwole Akeredolu, the Head of the family, the Akeredolu family emphatically denied any involvement or support for the SDP.

For the avoidance of doubt, the statement reiterated that Professor Oluwole Akeredolu, the immediate younger brother of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is the authorized spokesperson for the family.

READ ALSO:

As the family’s recognized leader, Professor Akeredolu made it clear that neither he nor any other principal member of the family has declared support for any political party in the upcoming elections.

The statement also addressed the individual actions of Olufemi Akeredolu, the youngest brother of the late governor.

The family acknowledged his association with the SDP but clarified that Olufemi Akeredolu is an independent adult with a constitutional right to freedom of association.

However, the family emphasized that he does not speak for them, nor has he been granted permission to make political declarations on behalf of the Akeredolu Family.

The Akeredolu family’s statement serves to clear any misconceptions about their political alignment.

Also, the statement reiterates their stance of neutrality ahead of the upcoming Ondo State elections.

Share

Please follow and like us: