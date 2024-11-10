Ondo Poll: Ajayi’s experience stands him out, says Omogbehin

Share

Hon. Michael Adeniyi Omogbehin is a former member of the House of Representatives from Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks on the readiness of PDP for the Ondo governorship election slated for November 16, his assessment of the APC-led administration in the state, among other issues

In your view, what stands the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, out as a candidate to beat in the forthcoming election in the state? His political and administrative experience, cum record of performance of previous PDP government in Ondo State. If it were possible to remove the infrastructure put in place by the PDP government, Ondo State would return to pre-1999. So, I want to let you know that Agboola Ajayi is well prepared for the task ahead, he has the political experience, making him exceptionally prepared for the governorship role. He has been in state politics as far back as the 90s, he became the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in his ward, and also served as the party’s secretary at the local government level, and before becoming the Supervisory Councilor in his local government.

He also served as the caretaker committee chairman and later became an elected chairman of the same local government. Agboola Ajayi was elected as the member representing the Ilaje/Ese Odo federal constituency in the National Assembly and eventually served as Deputy Governor of Ondo State. Looking at a politician like Agboola, who has spent his entire life in politics, you will know he possesses all the experience to discharge any responsibility and turn around the state if given the opportunity. This is one of the reasons he stands out as the most prepared candidate and person to become the next governor of the state Agboola Ajayi is embarking on a journey that will transform Ondo State totally, a journey that will give us a state to be proud of. We will not give our people fish but we will teach them how to catch fish, that’s PDP for you. Apart from this, the people of the state know PDP very well, they are going to choose wisely and allow PDP to transform Ondo State to economic base where everybody will be busy in terms of commerce, economic activities and everything. Your party PDP complained about the backwardness of the state in the eight years of APC at helms of affairs, do you think your party would have done better? Honestly, I do not just think that my party, the PDP would have done better, there is evidence of records to show. The APC has failed woefully by all parameters to measure good governance. They failed in security, education, infrastructure, health, and agriculture. The people of Ondo State, in particular, have been severely affected, and they will not forget this. Ajayi poised to offer a better alternative and bring succour to the people, PDP is committed to addressing the economic concerns of the people and providing a better future for all Nigerians.

We will not disappoint the people of Ondo State. The APC-led government has failed to deliver on its promises, not only in the state but at the center too, leaving Nigerians to grapple with unprecedented hardship. As far as I know, there has been no development in the last eight years. Development has stagnated, and critical infrastructure remains in disrepair since APC comes to power in the state. But I want to assure you that under the PDP government, all these hardships will be reversed and Ajayi’s governorship will refocus on progress and development. What’s the level acceptance of the governorship candidate by the people of the state during campaign? Before the commencement of the campaign proper, the song everywhere by the APC members was that the PDP was dead. I’m sure that as an independent observer, you must have been surprised by their silence and change of approach to their campaign. The PDP and its candidate have been overwhelmingly received across the state. We’re looking forward to a peaceful, free, and fair election where the Ondo State people will be allowed to elect their governor for the next four years. What are the selling points of Agboola Ajayi in this election? As I mentioned earlier, his experience and records of service are sufficient selling points for him. He has acquired enough leadership, political apprenticeship, and discipleship from the past to take him through. And you think the PDP candidate has what it takes to defeat the incumbent governor? Once the election is free and fair, I can assure you that the incumbent will have no day longer in office than his tenure. That is to say, there is no way he can win a one man, one vote in Ondo State. I said this because; there is a disconnection between the governor and people of the state. The programmes he said he had executed as governor are not the types that the people of Ondo State have enjoyed under successive governors. Under Governor Olusegun Mimiko for instance, maternal health care was free and so it was in the area of social amenities. When Governor Olusegun Agagu of blessed memory was the governor in the state, it was a period of prosperity; the state prospered and there was prudence in the management of public finances. Every month, the amount of money that came to the coffers of the state was made known to the people. But under the APC-led administration, nobody knows how much the state has spent, especially in the last ten months. To what extent does your party and candidate enjoy the support of the PDP leaders at the national level and PDP governors? So far so good. We in Ondo State PDP are not in any way tilted towards any camp in the ongoing feud at the national level. Don’t forget that politics is about crisis and crisis management, the National leaders know that after the Edo State election, the Ondo State election would be the litmus test of their leadership and would therefore put aside their differences and support the party’s candidate in Ondo State. We are going into the election with one voice and there’s no crisis in the party’s fold in the state. You will notice that three of PDP attended Ajayi’s campaign’s kick-off in solidarity to his aspiration, while others governors sent messages of encouragement. This robust backing reflects the confidence and unity among PDP governors in his candidacy.

