Ondo Poll: Aiyedatiwa Sure Of Victory, Olushola Oke

A former gubernatorial candidate in Ondo State, Olushola Oke (SAN), has predicted that the All progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent governor of the State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will win the Saturday’s election, considering various factors to his advantage.

Speaking with New Telegraph at Ilaji Esa Odo, he said leadership position in politics had been long overdue for the people of the area, and people of the area from different clans have agreed to work for the victory of the governor.

He described the election as very peaceful.

He said, “The election went peacefully in Ondo State. This is understandably so. This is an area that is looking for opportunities for development, especially the governorship.

“This is where the wealth of this Nation; the wealth of this state is mostly got, yet there is nothing to show for it. You can understand the joy of the people and that is why they trooped out in their number despite the difficult terrain.

“The direction of this election is very well known. And I am happy for them because this time has been long waited for. And now, it is in their hand and they want to utilize it”.

Expectation of the result, he said the result of this election is predictable. One, the candidate is a new broom that sweeps clean. Two because he stands for both the old and young. Three, there is no resistance because there is no credible opposition in Ondo state.

“Four, he came from an environment which has long been yearning for leadership of the state. And there is the understanding between the supporting groups in this area: the Ikale, the Appoi, and the Ilajes because we form a believe that we are working in this direction.

“And once we deliver our votes here, it reverberates across the state, and so the result is known.

“We have gone through the campaigns and we saw the crowd. I belong to the Monitoring Unit and I saw the way people trooped out to welcome us”.

However, my message to the people of Ondo State is to sustain the mood of peace that is prevailing in Ondo state. To be also very very hopeful because no doubt this is challenge a period for Nigeria because the benefits of a number of the policies of the Federal Government are yet is yet to come in and what a state government can do is to ameliorate the pains of the people which is the quick win we should have.

“Already roads are being opened to the rural areas so that people can assess their farmlands. Yoruba people will say”bi ebi ba ti kuro ninu ise, ise bushes”.

“Do let the people be hopeful and content that things are going to be better for them”.

