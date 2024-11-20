Ondo Poll: Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Receive Certificate Of Return

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially presented Certificates of Return to Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, following their victory in the just concluded governorship election.

New Telegraph reports that the presentation ceremony was held at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, November 20.

This certificate’s presentation has solidified their mandate to lead Ondo State for the next 4 years.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who congratulated the winners commended the people of Ondo State for their peaceful participation in the electoral process.

It would be recalled that the Ondo gubernatorial election was held on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Lucky Ayedatiwa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election after securing victory in all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Aiyedatiwa defeated his closest rival of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi with a total vote of 366,781.

Agboola Ajayi who rejected the election results polled 117,845 votes as declared by the collation officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi.

However, Governor Aiyedatiwa, in his acceptance speech expressed gratitude to the electorate, promising to prioritize development, good governance, and the welfare of Ondo State residents.

He emphasized that his administration would focus on fostering unity, strengthening public institutions, and addressing critical challenges such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

This milestone follows an election widely regarded as free, fair, and credible, showcasing INEC’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic processes.

