Ondo Poll: Adebayo Decries High Level Of Vote Buying, Electoral Malfeasance

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, decried the level of vote buying in last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

Adebayo in a statement said the situation in Ondo was a case of a willing seller meeting a willing buyer.

He bemoaned the level of electoral malfeasance that characterised the conduct of the election, as evidenced in the flagrant vote buying by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebayo specifically took the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, particularly the police for their roles in the electoral fraud.

He said: “The Ondo State governorship election on Saturday is what criminologists would term as victimless crimes: a spectacle of willing buyers meeting willing sellers in a perfect market that should be an example for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the foreign exchange markets.

“Ondo auction is smoother than the Dutch auction. Four years sold so freely and openly that no one should lie that they were coerced intimidated or browbeaten.

“And the Nigerian Police, INEC, AIT, Arise TV, KAFTAN TV, Channels TV and NTA all witnessed it live.”

According to Adebayo, the vote buying was so open that journalists did not need to interview anybody to confirm what transpired.

“No one should pretend that they need someone to interview over this. It is in order to congratulate the buyers on their purchased victory’ while shedding some tears for the sellers with the calvary elegy, Father forgives them for they knoweth not what they do. God Bless Nigeria and may God guide Ondo State,” he said.

