Ondo Poll: ADC, NRM, Accord Candidates Withdraw, Endorse Aiyedatiwa

Share

With just 48 hours before the crucial Ondo State governorship election, three gubernatorial candidates have announced their withdrawal of the contest and endorsed Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The candidates representing the Accord Party, Dr Ajibola Falaye, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Jenyo Ataunoko and African Democratic Congress (ADC) Adeyemi Nejo made their decision in public during a solidarity visit to Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Speaking on behalf of the three parties, the Accord Party candidate, lauded Governor Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering dedication to Ondo State’s progress.

He, however, referenced the significant achievements of the governor while in office.

READ ALSO:

The NRM candidate, Hon. Ataunoko, and Mr. Olaide Rasheed Ibrahim, the deputy governorship candidate of the ADC, also voiced their support.

It’s noteworthy that the ADC’s governorship candidate had previously declared backing for the governor.

Dr Falaye emphasized that their decision was influenced by the governor’s proven record of service.

His good works were dated back to his tenure as the Deputy Governor under late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“We have been watching him, and his doors are always open to all,” Falaye said.

He also commended Governor Aiyedatiwa’s inclusive governance style and commitment to public welfare.

Additionally, he pointed to the relative peace and security the state has enjoyed under Aiyedatiwa’s administration, demonstrating his dedication to protecting the residents.

Highlighting shared values and progressive political objectives, Dr. Falaye remarked, “We see the infrastructural development that has taken place even within this short period.

“It is clear that the governor is actively working for the people.

“This Saturday, we will turn our commitment into votes. We will vote for continuity in Ondo State.”

In response, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed profound gratitude for the support, describing it as a testament to goodwill and collaboration.

“I didn’t call for this, but I am grateful that my colleagues in the race have voluntarily identified with my mandate and are ready to mobilise their supporters to vote for the APC,” he said, urging voters to come out in full force on election day.

Joining Governor Aiyedatiwa to receive the candidates were Benue State Governor Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia and the Director General of the campaign, Hon. Abiola Makinde, among other notable figures.

Share

Please follow and like us: