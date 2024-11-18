Ondo Poll: Accept Defeat, Join Aiyedatiwa For Devt – APC Chieftain

Share

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Niran-Sule Akinsuyi has advised the opposition political parties to join hands with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in developing Ondo State.

Akinsuyi, in his congratulatory message, said winning 18 local governments by any candidate was the first time such would happen in the state, and it showed the dominance of APC in the state.

According to him, the opposition should not distract the governor with unnecessary litigation over the outcome of the election but should help build the state. He said they should prepare for the next round of elections.

His words “Massive congratulations to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on your resounding victory in the Ondo State gubernatorial election! Your landslide win in all 18 Local Government Areas is a testament to the people’s trust in your leadership and vision for the state.

Your commitment to strong democratic practices and dedication to the progress of Ondo State have earned you this well-deserved victory.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable achievement. May your continued leadership bring greater heights and prosperity to the good people of Ondo State.”

