Ondo Political Crisis Festers Underground

The political crisis in Ondo State is yet to completely abate. The power play has been compounded by the Abuja Ac- cord. This is based on the fact that the State Commissioner of Information, Bamidele Ademola – Olateju, after the State Executive Council Meeting, said that part of the terms of agreement with President Bola Tinubu, who intervened in the crisis, was that the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, must sign an undated letter of resignation.

Also, during the exco meeting, they were careful to show the pictures of where the Deputy Governor was sitting in his usual position and they showed seat of the Governor, which was there empty with the national flag just to send the message to the Deputy Governor and his people that he is not yet in charge of the state. Sources, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said the feeling in the Sunshine State is that the enforcers of the Abuja Accord were the ones now in control of the state.

A Source said: “The feelings here are that the enforcers are the Cabal –The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chairman of the APC and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly. They have effectively seized control of the machinery of government and governance. They are the Speaker, Chairman of the party and the SSG. “The Abuja Accord has in a way emboldened them. That is why the Commissioner of Information can go on National Television and be saying that part of the Accord is that the Deputy Governor should sign an undated resignation letter.”

The Source continued: “Within their circle, they are actually celebrating what happened in Abuja as a win for them and the only win for the deputy governor is that they have asked them to stop the impeachment procedure against him. And that all the terms of the agreement are favourable to them. “For one, there will be no cabinet dissolution. Number two, the House of Assembly leadership would also be preserved. Invariably, they are celebrating it and the feeling here is that rather than resolving the matter, it has been compounded by the fact that people who were not elected now being given the opportunity to be super- intending as it were over a government over and above an elected deputy governor, who should ordinarily be the custodian of the power of the state since he had been elected by the people.

“The SSG was appointed; the chairman of the party is not elected. So, they are now asking them in a way to be the eye of the state. But some prominent people are still going to continue to reach out to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, reach President Bola Tinubu and that they are going to say that the people have embarrassed the president by leaking the terms of the agreement which would cast the president as being undemocratic.” Another Source lending credence to this said: “The matter has not been resolved; it is just postponed to the evil day.

They did that so that people would say that they won. It is an ongoing part of the political war of attrition against the Deputy Governor. “However, some prominent people in the State are uncomfortable with the development. They are going to reach the president back, saying that these people are embarrassing you! “Even now, the Deputy Governor cannot issue a statement because his media aides, who were withdrawn and sent back to the Ministry of Information were yet to be reinstated. He does not have a media aide.

It is that bad,” the source added. Another Source knowledgeable with happenings and politics of the state, stated that the situation was still cloudy in spite of the fact that there should be a clear sense of command and responsibility. That is yet to be seen. “Ondo State is still restless,” said the Source. “The Deputy Governor is yet to fully take control. He is the de facto acting governor, not dejure. “ The Deputy Governor is being very careful. There are terms of the agreement and he does not want to break any of it. He is keeping to the terms of the agreement.

So, he does not want to breach it. That is why he is ensuring that he does not step out of bounds. “He is the acting governor – not dejure, and that it should be returned to him. There are people who are pushing for him behind the scene that he is yet to fully take control because the people who have been holding the levers of power still want to continue to dominate things. That is why it may not be possible to formally declare him as acting governor. “However, some people are still pushing that he should be formally declared the acting governor.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the Speaker of the House, Oladiji, wants to be the acting governor through the back door. A Source said: “He is seen as one of the people behind the plot to actually kick out the deputy governor. He is actually a member of the cabal, so that he can become the acting governor. You know if the governor is not available and the deputy governor too is not available, automatically, the speaker becomes acting governor. That is what he is angling for.”