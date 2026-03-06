Ondo Police Set To Begin Recruitment Screening March 9

Police Command The Ondo Statehas announced Monday, March 9, 2026 as date for commencement of physical and credential screening for candidates in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Police Force recruitment exercise.

The command disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, that the exercise, organised by the Police Service Commission Recruitment Board, is for applicants from Ondo State who successfully completed the online registration for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables.

The screening will run until April 18, 2026, at the Ondo State Police Command Headquarters, Alagbaka, Akure.

Jimoh stated that the exercise would hold daily between 7am and 5pm throughout the screening period. He advised applicants to appear at the venue dressed in clean white T-shirts and white shorts, adding that candidates must present several mandatory documents for verification. The required documents include two recent passport photographs, evidence of physical and mental fitness from a government-recognised medical facility, and a certificate of origin signed by the chairman or secretary of the candidate’s local government area. Other requirements are the original and photocopies of the National Identity Number slip, O’Level certificates, birth certificate or declaration of age, printout of the application form, a duly completed guarantor’s form, and the invitation slip.

The police spokesman warned that any candidate who fails to present the required documents would not be allowed to participate in the screening exercise. He also advised applicants to check their scheduled dates and other guidelines relating to the exercise to avoid any inconvenience. The command cautioned individuals with criminal records or questionable backgrounds against attempting to infiltrate the recruitment process, stressing that the exercise would involve strict security and background checks. Jimoh added that anyone found presenting false information or attempting to compromise the process would be arrested and prosecuted. The police further reminded the public that the recruitment exercise is free of charge, warning that no individual or group has been authorised to collect money on behalf of the force.

The command urged all eligible applicants to conduct themselves in an orderly and disciplined manner throughout the screening process.