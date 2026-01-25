Ondo Police Rescue Two Kidnap Victims, Searching For Others

The Ondo State Police Command has rescued two of four persons abducted by gunmen in Eleyowo community, Akure North Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed that the victims were ambushed while working at a site in Eleyowo over the weekend.

Jimoh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the command successfully rescued two of the abducted individuals as part of its ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities across the state.

According to the police statement, a distress call was received at the state Police Command Control Room, reporting that Adesola Emiloye (male, 45), Jimoh Akinlolu (male, 35), Ebenezer Oloro (male, 43), and another person whose identity is yet to be confirmed, were ambushed by two armed men while on their work site.

Upon receipt of the report, the command immediately deployed operatives from its Tactical Teams, leading to the successful rescue of two victims and the recovery of their motorcycles. The remaining two victims reportedly escaped into the bush.

Concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The state has never been, and will never be, a safe haven for criminal elements,” Jimoh said, emphasizing that criminals operating within the state will always be identified, tracked, and brought to justice.

The police spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, applauded the robust inter-agency collaboration between the Ondo State Police Command and the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), noting that their coordinated efforts have strengthened crime prevention and enhanced public safety across the state.

Lawal also commended the operatives for their prompt and professional response, describing their actions as commendable and reflective of the command’s enhanced operational capacity to respond timely to security incidents.

The command further thanked residents for their timely reports and cooperation, urging the public to continue providing credible and actionable information to aid crime prevention and detection.