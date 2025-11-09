Ondo Police Bust Sex Syndicate, Rescue 15 Girls Lured Under Job Pretext

The Ondo State Police Command has dismantled a notorious syndicate that lured young women to Akure for sexual exploitation under the guise of employment and social media content creation.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said operatives of the Command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Jayeola Joshua and two accomplices, while efforts continue to apprehend remaining members of the syndicate.

“Investigations revealed that the syndicate enticed victims from across the country with false promises of lucrative employment, including domestic work, ushering services, and overseas placements,” Ayanlade explained.

Upon arrival in Akure, 15 victims, aged 20 to 26, were housed in an apartment in Alagbaka, which served as the operational base for the syndicate’s illicit activities. The victims were reportedly manipulated into sending nude images and videos, which were then shared with clients procuring sexual services.

The principal suspect allegedly received the largest share of the proceeds, while the operation was misleadingly presented as producing “relationship content” for social media. Evidence showed that the apartment was specifically rented for these purposes, prompting the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adebowale Lawal, to summon the landlords for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The 15 victims were taken to the Police Hospital, Akure, for medical attention, psychological evaluation, and counseling. Following a victim-centered approach, the case has been transferred to the Command’s Gender Desk for further investigation, counseling, and reintegration of the victims into society.

Ayanlade emphasized the Command’s commitment to zero tolerance for human trafficking and sexual exploitation, adding that intelligence-driven policing and inter-agency collaboration were critical to dismantling the syndicate.

He also urged parents and guardians to verify job offers and recruitment agents before allowing their wards to travel, stressing that vigilance is key in protecting young women from exploitation.